Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after purchasing an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,790 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $5,026,356.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,906,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,270,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $5,000,649.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,972,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,031,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $5,026,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,906,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,270,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. 5,103,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,583,714. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

