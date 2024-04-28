Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Trading Up 1.9%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

About Westrock Coffee



Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Stories

