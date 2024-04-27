Golden State Equity Partners Sells 74 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.96. 7,969,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,128. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,180,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,629,987. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

