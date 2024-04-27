Callan Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $503.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $374.52 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

