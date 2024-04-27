Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $260.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.