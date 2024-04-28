AMH Equity Ltd Has $10.77 Million Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 116,425 shares during the quarter. Luna Innovations makes up about 9.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 4.77% of Luna Innovations worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 157.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 128,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

LUNA stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNA

Luna Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.