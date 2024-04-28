iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 1,198.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 27.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth $323,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $617,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $17,055,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $93,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

iRobot Stock Up 13.2 %

iRobot stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iRobot

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

