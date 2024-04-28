Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 334 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $10,439,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 87,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in First Solar by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,507 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.36.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

