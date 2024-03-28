Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 188,903 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 451,710 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.3 %

LVS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 3,808,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,074. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

