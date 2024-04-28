SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 110,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

