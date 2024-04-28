Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,049. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.38 and its 200-day moving average is $171.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

