Short Interest in TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Rises By 20.1%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,712,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 1,426,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 475.6 days.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TCLHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898. TCL Electronics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

