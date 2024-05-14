Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 28.1%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

Shares of SZKMY traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. 18,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.