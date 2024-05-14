Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Decreases By 28.1%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Shares of SZKMY traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. 18,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $49.60.
About Suzuki Motor
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.