SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SpareBank 1 SMN stock remained flat at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

