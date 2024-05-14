Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Declines By 22.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 14,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Featured Stories

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

