Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Declines By 22.9%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 14,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.76.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
