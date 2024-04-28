3,756 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Unique Wealth Strategies LLC

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 391,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.93 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.22.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

