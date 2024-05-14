Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Head-To-Head Contrast

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avanos Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ReWalk Robotics and Avanos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.04%. Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.94%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% Avanos Medical -9.15% 4.10% 2.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Avanos Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.10 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.76 Avanos Medical $673.30 million 1.36 -$61.80 million ($1.33) -14.95

ReWalk Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats ReWalk Robotics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including surgical pain and recovery products, such as ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems. In addition, it offers interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy; OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis hyaluronic acid pain relief injection products; and Trident radiofrequency ablation products to treat chronic pain conditions. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.