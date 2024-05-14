Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Paychex Trading Up 1.8 %
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.
Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,617,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,162,000 after buying an additional 1,191,539 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 229.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,655,000 after buying an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $115,494,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
