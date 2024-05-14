Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Paychex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,617,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,162,000 after buying an additional 1,191,539 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 229.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,655,000 after buying an additional 1,136,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $115,494,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.