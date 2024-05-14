Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRA. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of NTRA opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.09%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,750 shares of company stock worth $35,002,520. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

