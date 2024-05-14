Analyzing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Nano Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.25 billion 2.79 $1.95 billion $0.70 11.56 Nano Labs $11.06 million 1.42 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 24.79% 15.97% 9.90% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Microelectronics and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Microelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Nano Labs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

