CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,875,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $608,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

