Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PACB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.14.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

PACB opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.