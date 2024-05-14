The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.60.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $682.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

