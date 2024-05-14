HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

TPST opened at $3.28 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

