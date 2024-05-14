Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Declines By 26.3%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

XOMA Trading Up 0.6 %

XOMAO stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. XOMA has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

