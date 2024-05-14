Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

VITL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,438,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,595,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,733.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,438,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,595,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,332 shares of company stock worth $5,579,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 121,596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

