Comparing FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) & Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 12.97% 26.10% 17.35% FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oddity Tech and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 5 0 2.63 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Oddity Tech currently has a consensus target price of $53.38, suggesting a potential upside of 36.47%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than FOMO.

This table compares Oddity Tech and FOMO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $508.68 million 4.37 $58.53 million $1.20 32.59 FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats FOMO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About FOMO

(Get Free Report)

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.