Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $30.97 on Friday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.