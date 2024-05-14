HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 357.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

