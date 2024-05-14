BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $83.73 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. BNB has a total market cap of $83.73 billion and approximately $1.91 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $567.35 or 0.00921577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,586,686 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,586,738.22452912. The last known price of BNB is 589.61641289 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2156 active market(s) with $1,511,124,551.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

