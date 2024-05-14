Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declines By 26.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. 3,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $98.07 and a 12 month high of $112.74.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.