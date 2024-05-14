Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in April

Toyota Boshoku Co. (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 1,304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Toyota Boshoku Price Performance

Toyota Boshoku stock remained flat at $15.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. Toyota Boshoku has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Get Toyota Boshoku alerts:

About Toyota Boshoku

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toyota Boshoku Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive interior systems in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. It also engages in manufacturing and sale of automotive filters and powertrain components, and other automotive components, as well as fabric products. The company provides automobile, aircraft, and railway seats, such as executive lounge and sports seats including seat frames, round recliners, and long slide rails.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Boshoku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Boshoku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.