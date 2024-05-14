Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.5 days.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $13.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality (VR) simulators for evidence-based medical training. It offers LapSim training system comprising LapSim ST develops to train surgical technologists and surgical assistants; LAP Mentor simulator provides laparoscopic training; and LapSim essence, a portable and ready-to-use VR laparoscopic simulator.

