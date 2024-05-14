Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.5 days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $13.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.