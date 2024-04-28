CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

CSX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,661,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,982,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.