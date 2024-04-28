Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $26.88 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.78. 3,238,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

