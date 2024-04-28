Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 389 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 153.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,519. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

