Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Holdings Boosted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20,350.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 219.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.61. 1,759,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,661. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

