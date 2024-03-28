Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $402,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 560,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

