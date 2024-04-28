Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Sold by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. reduced its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,317 shares during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima makes up approximately 1.5% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 0.52% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 126,571 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 789,477 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 32.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% in the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 321,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 160,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 50,172 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $839.36 million, a PE ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

