ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

ENBP stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. ENB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

