Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

MSEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

