AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch Buys 25,000 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 2.7 %

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$6.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.7503218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -13.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Pi Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.17.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

