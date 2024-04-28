Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Position Boosted by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Electronics comprises 3.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 69.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 188.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UEIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $97.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.52 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

