SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,166. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $151.63 and a one year high of $218.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.81.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,508,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,662,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.43.
View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
