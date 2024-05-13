SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,166. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $151.63 and a one year high of $218.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock worth $5,186,345 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,508,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,662,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.43.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

