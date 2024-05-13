Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 35,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the average daily volume of 20,298 call options.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. 5,769,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $509,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 87,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

