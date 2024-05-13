BlackBerry Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 76,023 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 352% compared to the typical volume of 16,816 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackBerry
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackBerry Trading Up 7.2 %
NYSE:BB traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
