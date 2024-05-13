Dale Martin Knecht Sells 7,029 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. 182,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,538. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 176,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

