SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SLM by 967.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,108,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after buying an additional 1,969,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after buying an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 6,779.4% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 881,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.86. 146,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,301. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

