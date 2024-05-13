Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of SUP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 8,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.46. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.10 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

