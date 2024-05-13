SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $4,803,400.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $68.31. 50,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 145,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 58,808 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 61,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

